PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Stock Position Decreased by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC cut its position in shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,318 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,614 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in PGT Innovations were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,892,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,983,000 after acquiring an additional 84,397 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,866,921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,528,000 after acquiring an additional 85,783 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,368,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,576,000 after acquiring an additional 10,839 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,965,658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,343,000 after acquiring an additional 40,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stadium Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 1,862,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,497,000 after acquiring an additional 946,715 shares during the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PGTI traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.22. The company had a trading volume of 314 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,436. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.87. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a one year low of $15.42 and a one year high of $23.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

In other PGT Innovations news, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $209,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 142,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,794.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $43,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,364,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,489,827.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $209,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 142,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,794.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PGT Innovations from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on PGT Innovations from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

