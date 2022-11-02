Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) PT Raised to $109.00

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $109.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.84% from the company’s current price.

PM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.22.

NYSE PM opened at $91.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.83.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,604,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,081,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,511,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,066,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,309 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 75,780,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,118,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,878 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 65,871,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,187,977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,417,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,933,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,608,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

