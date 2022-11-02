Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Issues Earnings Results

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $1.64, Briefing.com reports. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Phillips 66 stock opened at $107.38 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $67.08 and a 12-month high of $111.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.44. The stock has a market cap of $51.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.35.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 2,554.6% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 30.4% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 26.8% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.2% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PSX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Phillips 66 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.81.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

