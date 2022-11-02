Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUNW) Trading Down 21.4%

Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUNW – Get Rating) shares fell 21.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.29 and last traded at $0.30. 12,334 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 22,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

Phunware Stock Down 2.8 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.43.

