Pictet & Cie Europe SA Acquires 3,143 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 170.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,984 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in DexCom were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DXCM. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on DexCom to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on DexCom to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on DexCom from $97.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays began coverage on DexCom in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on DexCom from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.24.

Insider Activity

DexCom Price Performance

In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $84,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,700 shares in the company, valued at $11,595,717. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $119.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a PE ratio of 219.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.89 and a 52 week high of $164.86.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

