Pictet & Cie Europe SA Acquires New Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1,547.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 92,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after buying an additional 87,096 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 134.8% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 239,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,528,000 after purchasing an additional 137,648 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 7,832 shares during the period. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 514,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,200,000 after purchasing an additional 13,066 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin bought 12,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.85 per share, with a total value of $517,213.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,853 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,492.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin acquired 12,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.85 per share, with a total value of $517,213.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,620,492.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $135,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,238.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 51,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,480 and sold 550,800 shares valued at $20,881,109. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

Shares of KDP opened at $37.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $41.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KDP shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Further Reading

