Pictet & Cie Europe SA Has $796,000 Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,278 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,178 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Intel were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Intel by 2,835.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 667.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Price Performance

Intel Announces Dividend

NASDAQ INTC opened at $28.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The company has a market capitalization of $116.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.57 and its 200-day moving average is $36.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.09.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.