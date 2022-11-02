Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.99-$2.01 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE PDM traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $10.31. 996,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,882. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average of $13.01. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $19.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 221.05%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

In other Piedmont Office Realty Trust news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $39,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,419 shares in the company, valued at $395,751.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 201.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 9,442 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 23,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

