Pinnbrook Capital Management LP Decreases Stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Pinnbrook Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) by 85.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 85,160 shares during the quarter. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,341,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,042,000 after acquiring an additional 515,659 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,276,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,759,000 after buying an additional 314,765 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,963,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,763,000 after buying an additional 310,436 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,922,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,205,000 after buying an additional 862,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,552,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $22.02. 2,155,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,238,469. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.57 and its 200 day moving average is $29.52. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $20.87 and a 52-week high of $41.80.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

