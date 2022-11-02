Pinnbrook Capital Management LP Grows Stock Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Pinnbrook Capital Management LP increased its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 156.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,505 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,513 shares during the quarter. KBR makes up approximately 1.5% of Pinnbrook Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP’s holdings in KBR were worth $2,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KBR. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in KBR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in KBR during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in KBR by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in KBR during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in KBR by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter.

KBR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of KBR to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of KBR from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KBR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

In other KBR news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 3,111 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $159,749.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,591.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other KBR news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 3,111 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $159,749.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,591.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Darlene Pickard sold 6,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $310,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,279.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,675 shares of company stock valued at $1,229,309 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KBR traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.68. 8,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,395,090. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.56. KBR, Inc. has a one year low of $40.97 and a one year high of $56.94. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.50 and a beta of 1.25.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. KBR had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 25.09%. KBR’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

