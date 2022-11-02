Pinnbrook Capital Management LP Invests $2.01 Million in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Pinnbrook Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 37,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,000. Corteva accounts for approximately 1.0% of Pinnbrook Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1,083.7% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In other news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Performance

NYSE:CTVA traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.73. 61,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,172,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.88. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $42.14 and a one year high of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.75.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Corteva to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.60.

Corteva Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

