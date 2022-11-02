Piper Sandler Boosts Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Price Target to $15.00

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler to $15.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HTBK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Heritage Commerce to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

Heritage Commerce Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:HTBK traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.24. 266,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,177. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.03 and a 200 day moving average of $11.55. Heritage Commerce has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.93 million, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Transactions at Heritage Commerce

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heritage Commerce

In related news, CEO Walter Theodore Kaczmarek sold 21,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $249,102.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,435.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 222,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 12,694 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 95,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,603,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,184,000 after purchasing an additional 57,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.