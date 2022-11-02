Piper Sandler Boosts MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Price Target to $35.00

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.25% from the stock’s current price.

MOFG has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on MidWestOne Financial Group to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on MidWestOne Financial Group to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

MidWestOne Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of MOFG stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.94. The stock had a trading volume of 21,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,595. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.77 and its 200-day moving average is $30.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $514.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.89. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 1-year low of $27.17 and a 1-year high of $34.65.

Institutional Trading of MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $3,033,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 93.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV purchased a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.