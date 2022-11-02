Piper Sandler Cuts Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Price Target to $58.00

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $145.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on Omnicell in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Omnicell from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicell has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.00.

Omnicell Stock Down 34.5 %

OMCL stock traded down $26.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,301. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Omnicell has a 52-week low of $72.70 and a 52-week high of $187.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.08). Omnicell had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $331.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Omnicell’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Omnicell will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Omnicell news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total transaction of $1,165,230.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,263.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,443,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,049 shares in the company, valued at $33,539,520.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,000 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total value of $1,165,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,263.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,500 shares of company stock worth $4,287,245. 2.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicell

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 1,045.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 884,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,616,000 after purchasing an additional 807,348 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,691,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,011,000 after purchasing an additional 188,112 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 12.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,218,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,579,000 after buying an additional 135,360 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 14.9% during the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 964,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,937,000 after buying an additional 124,897 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Omnicell by 151.6% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 163,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,258,000 after acquiring an additional 98,704 shares during the last quarter.

About Omnicell

(Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

