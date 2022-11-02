Piper Sandler Raises TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Price Target to $67.00

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler to $67.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on TriCo Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on TriCo Bancshares to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.40.

TCBK stock traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $57.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,070. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.84. TriCo Bancshares has a 12-month low of $37.41 and a 12-month high of $58.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $28,105,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1,492.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 366,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,725,000 after purchasing an additional 343,461 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,936,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,042,000 after purchasing an additional 247,826 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 939,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,614,000 after purchasing an additional 84,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 817,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,711,000 after purchasing an additional 67,917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

