Piper Sandler Raises TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Price Target to $67.00

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler to $67.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.24% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on TriCo Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on TriCo Bancshares to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.40.
TriCo Bancshares Trading Down 0.5 %
TCBK stock traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $57.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,070. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.84. TriCo Bancshares has a 12-month low of $37.41 and a 12-month high of $58.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriCo Bancshares
About TriCo Bancshares
TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TriCo Bancshares (TCBK)
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Why American Water Works May Not Want a Fed Pivot
- Strong Q3 Driving Growth At S&P 500 Component Citizens Financial
- The Institutions Are Comfortable With The Furniture Industry
Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.