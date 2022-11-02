Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Sibal now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.45. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Plains All American Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $1.18 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s FY2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 14th. Bank of America upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.46.

PAA opened at $12.23 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Plains All American Pipeline has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $12.57.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 1.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 430.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. 41.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 106.10%.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

