PlatinX (PTX) Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week

PlatinX (PTX) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. PlatinX has a total market capitalization of $188.35 million and $358,393.00 worth of PlatinX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PlatinX has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One PlatinX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0373 or 0.00000183 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PlatinX Profile

PlatinX’s genesis date was December 5th, 2021. PlatinX’s total supply is 5,110,000,000 tokens. The official website for PlatinX is platinx.io. PlatinX’s official Twitter account is @platinxofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PlatinX

According to CryptoCompare, “An all-in-one one solution for all crypto projects right from Market Making, DeFi, OTC Trading, Programmatic Execution, Crypto assets Options, Risk Management Liquidity Enhancement, Strong Order Book to Crypto exchange development.PlatinX provides services to its clientele helping them with access to crypto asset trading. Be it a financial institution looking to launch crypto or an institution wanting to establish an exchange or company adopting blockchain technology.Telegram”

