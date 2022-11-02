PlatinX (PTX) Trading Down 1% Over Last 7 Days

PlatinX (PTX) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. One PlatinX token can now be bought for about $0.0372 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular exchanges. PlatinX has a total market cap of $188.35 million and $343,843.00 worth of PlatinX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PlatinX has traded 1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,382.21 or 0.31289018 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00012220 BTC.

PlatinX Profile

PlatinX’s launch date was December 5th, 2021. PlatinX’s total supply is 5,110,000,000 tokens. The official website for PlatinX is platinx.io. PlatinX’s official Twitter account is @platinxofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PlatinX

According to CryptoCompare, “An all-in-one one solution for all crypto projects right from Market Making, DeFi, OTC Trading, Programmatic Execution, Crypto assets Options, Risk Management Liquidity Enhancement, Strong Order Book to Crypto exchange development.PlatinX provides services to its clientele helping them with access to crypto asset trading. Be it a financial institution looking to launch crypto or an institution wanting to establish an exchange or company adopting blockchain technology.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatinX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlatinX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

