PlayDapp Price Hits $0.29 (PLA)

PlayDapp (PLA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. PlayDapp has a market cap of $88.15 million and approximately $11.92 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayDapp token can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001410 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PlayDapp has traded down 2.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000300 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000372 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,592.30 or 0.32326401 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00012626 BTC.

About PlayDapp

PlayDapp was first traded on December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 302,211,852 tokens. The official message board for PlayDapp is medium.com/playdappgames. PlayDapp’s official website is playdapp.io. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PlayDapp

According to CryptoCompare, “PLA, the native token of PlayDapp, is a core utility token utilizing the ERC20 standard. PLA acts as the primary fungible token for the processing of transactions from users. Game dApp operators or developers receive PLA upon each in-game purchase or trade, after a reasonably small transaction fee is deducted by PlayDapp.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayDapp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayDapp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

