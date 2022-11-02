Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Benchmark to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Plexus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Plexus from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Plexus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Plexus from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Plexus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Get Plexus alerts:

Plexus Stock Performance

PLXS traded up $2.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.00. The stock had a trading volume of 201,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,978. Plexus has a twelve month low of $72.88 and a twelve month high of $101.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.96, for a total transaction of $284,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,641,098.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total value of $96,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,438,924.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.96, for a total value of $284,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,528 shares in the company, valued at $9,641,098.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,970. 2.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLXS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,425,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,052,000 after buying an additional 15,398 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,272,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,893,000 after purchasing an additional 74,646 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,818,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,782,000 after purchasing an additional 8,305 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Plexus by 1.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,039,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,563,000 after purchasing an additional 12,788 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in Plexus by 20.7% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 865,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,842,000 after purchasing an additional 148,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.