Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 12,726 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 382,663 shares.The stock last traded at $25.16 and had previously closed at $24.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $35.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup began coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $27.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Pliant Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

Pliant Therapeutics Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a current ratio of 7.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pliant Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PLRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $4.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 million. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.95% and a negative net margin of 1,109.19%. Research analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 5,000 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $125,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,342,596.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 12,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $281,795.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,013.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $125,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 133,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,342,596.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pliant Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLRX. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 14.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 78.1% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 446,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.