Plug Power (PLUG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Plug Power to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Plug Power has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.31 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 105.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts expect Plug Power to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Plug Power stock opened at $15.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.86. Plug Power has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $46.50. The company has a current ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

PLUG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Plug Power from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Plug Power from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the first quarter worth $229,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 12.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,328 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 20.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the first quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 7.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

