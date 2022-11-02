Pocket Network (POKT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.80 Million

Pocket Network (POKT) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 2nd. Pocket Network has a market capitalization of $71.83 million and approximately $2.80 million worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pocket Network token can now be bought for about $0.0704 or 0.00000350 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pocket Network has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pocket Network Profile

Pocket Network’s genesis date was July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,146,111,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pocket Network’s official website is www.pokt.network. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pocket Network’s official message board is forum.pokt.network.

Pocket Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a multi-chain relay protocol that incentivizes RPC nodes to provide DApps and their users with Web3 access.Using Pocket Network is similar to any other RPC. If you're already using a centralized RPC provider, the Pocket Portal was built to allow a transition with URLs you can claim. Alternatively, you can integrate directly with PocketJS.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pocket Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pocket Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pocket Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

