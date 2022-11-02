PolyMet Mining (PLM) & Its Peers Critical Review

PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM – Get Rating) is one of 109 public companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare PolyMet Mining to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.9% of PolyMet Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.2% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of PolyMet Mining shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

PolyMet Mining has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PolyMet Mining’s rivals have a beta of 0.54, meaning that their average stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolyMet Mining N/A -7.09% -5.31% PolyMet Mining Competitors -875.37% 1.49% -1.46%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PolyMet Mining N/A -$15.57 million -12.08 PolyMet Mining Competitors $8.02 billion $2.45 billion -7.47

PolyMet Mining’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than PolyMet Mining. PolyMet Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for PolyMet Mining and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PolyMet Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A PolyMet Mining Competitors 718 2071 2693 84 2.39

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 45.97%. Given PolyMet Mining’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PolyMet Mining has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

PolyMet Mining rivals beat PolyMet Mining on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

PolyMet Mining Company Profile

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc., engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States. The company was formerly known as Fleck Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PolyMet Mining Corp. in June 1998. PolyMet Mining Corp. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Saint Paul, Minnesota. PolyMet Mining Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Glencore AG.

