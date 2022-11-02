Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lessened its holdings in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 572,931 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,322 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Popular were worth $44,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPOP. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Popular by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 901,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,696,000 after acquiring an additional 334,727 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Popular by 4,587.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 249,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,412,000 after acquiring an additional 244,400 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Popular by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 345,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,226,000 after acquiring an additional 236,267 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Popular by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 375,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,732,000 after acquiring an additional 212,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Popular in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Popular alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jorge J. Garcia sold 1,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $110,944.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,965.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Carlos J. Vazquez sold 9,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $774,461.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,486,045.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jorge J. Garcia sold 1,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $110,944.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,965.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,018 shares of company stock worth $1,290,856 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Popular Trading Up 0.9 %

BPOP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Popular from $91.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Popular from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Popular to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

BPOP stock opened at $71.37 on Wednesday. Popular, Inc. has a one year low of $67.40 and a one year high of $99.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.55.

Popular Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is 16.01%.

Popular Profile

(Get Rating)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.