Populous Market Capitalization Reaches $3.79 Million (PPT)

Populous (PPT) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. Populous has a market cap of $3.79 million and $220,200.00 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Populous token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0711 or 0.00000345 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Populous has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Populous alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,342.59 or 0.30659527 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00011997 BTC.

About Populous

Populous launched on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official website is populous.world. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Populous Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Populous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Populous and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.