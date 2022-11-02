Potomac Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE)

Potomac Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,826 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSSE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 740.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $54,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 24.8% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $890,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 5.0% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 580,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 27,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.48% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $7.01. 846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,498. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.35 and a twelve month high of $21.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CSSE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.65). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 71.79% and a negative net margin of 49.18%. The firm had revenue of $37.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.7 EPS for the current year.

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.71.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

