Potomac Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 7,900 Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)

Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 50.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 68.5% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 224.3% in the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 82.1% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares stock traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.85. The company had a trading volume of 194,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,337,111. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.56. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $27.12 and a fifty-two week high of $114.31.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

