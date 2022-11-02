Power Co. of Canada (POW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.99 per share for the quarter.
Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.92 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$16.30 billion during the quarter.
Power Co. of Canada Trading Down 0.1 %
TSE:POW opened at C$33.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.59 billion and a PE ratio of 9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 109.17, a current ratio of 124.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.60. Power Co. of Canada has a 52-week low of C$29.76 and a 52-week high of C$43.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$34.39.
About Power Co. of Canada
Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.
