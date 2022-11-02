Power Co. of Canada (POW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.99 per share for the quarter.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.92 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$16.30 billion during the quarter.

Power Co. of Canada Trading Down 0.1 %

TSE:POW opened at C$33.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.59 billion and a PE ratio of 9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 109.17, a current ratio of 124.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.60. Power Co. of Canada has a 52-week low of C$29.76 and a 52-week high of C$43.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$34.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Power Co. of Canada

POW has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$43.50 to C$41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Power Co. of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$41.50.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

