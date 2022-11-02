PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$1.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.83. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PPG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $131.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $133.83.

Shares of PPG traded down $3.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.86. The company had a trading volume of 36,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,995. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.95. The stock has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.16. PPG Industries has a 52 week low of $107.06 and a 52 week high of $177.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 54.87%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $528,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

