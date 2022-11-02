Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Price Target Raised to $128.00

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler to $128.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 63.77% from the company’s current price.

PDS has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.11.

Shares of PDS traded up $4.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.16. The stock had a trading volume of 150,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,612. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 2.36. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of $29.26 and a 12 month high of $87.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.84.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Precision Drilling by 239.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the third quarter valued at $279,000. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 122.4% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 16,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 3.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 45.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

