Premia (PREMIA) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $101.66 Million

Premia (PREMIA) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. One Premia token can now be bought for about $1.23 or 0.00005972 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Premia has a total market cap of $101.66 million and approximately $641,973.00 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Premia has traded 26.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Premia

Premia’s genesis date was February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Premia is premia.medium.com. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Premia’s official website is premia.finance.

Buying and Selling Premia

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

