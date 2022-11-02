Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.61

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.61 and traded as low as $1.17. Pressure BioSciences shares last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 4,356 shares.
Pressure BioSciences Stock Down 4.1 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.60. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.75.
Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter.
Pressure BioSciences Company Profile
Pressure BioSciences, Inc develops and sells pressure-based platform solutions in the North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's pressure cycling technology (PCT) technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, including cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pressure BioSciences (PBIO)
- Sell-Side Interest Drives Mondelez Higher
- 3 Reasons Snap Stock Could Snap Back
- Freshpet: A Fresh Time To Buy Into This Growth Story?
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
Receive News & Ratings for Pressure BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pressure BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.