Prometeus (PROM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $123,022.00

Prometeus (PROM) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. One Prometeus coin can currently be purchased for about $5.45 or 0.00026678 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Prometeus has a total market cap of $105.00 million and $123,022.00 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Prometeus has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000358 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,362.22 or 0.31118783 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00012154 BTC.

About Prometeus

Prometeus’ genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prometeus

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

