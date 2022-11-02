ProMIS Neurosciences (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.90

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARFXF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.90 and last traded at $5.85, with a volume of 2104 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.90.
ProMIS Neurosciences Price Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 10.37 and a current ratio of 10.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -585.00 and a beta of 1.08.
About ProMIS Neurosciences
ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc discovers and develops precision medicine solutions for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, primarily Alzheimer's disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and multiple system atrophy (MSA) in Canada. The company's proprietary discovery platform comprises ProMIS and Collective Coordinates algorithms to predict novel targets known as disease specific epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins.
