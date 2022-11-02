PROS (NYSE:PRO) Shares Gap Up to $24.93

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.93, but opened at $26.46. PROS shares last traded at $28.35, with a volume of 1,867 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of PROS from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of PROS from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PROS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of PROS from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

PROS Trading Up 11.4 %

The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PROS

PROS Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in PROS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in PROS by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in PROS by 729.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,197 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of PROS during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of PROS during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

See Also

