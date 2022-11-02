ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD) Shares Down 18.1%

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD – Get Rating) were down 18.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.51 and last traded at $18.79. Approximately 8,050,487 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 6,186,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.93.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KOLD. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,527,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 1,288.4% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 9,740 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $705,000.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.