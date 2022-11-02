Prospect Hill Management LLC Purchases 400 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Prospect Hill Management LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Snowflake accounts for approximately 0.3% of Prospect Hill Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Prospect Hill Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Snowflake by 822.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 191.5% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,809,378.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $239,573.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,933.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $131,123.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,378.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,599 shares of company stock worth $669,710. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of SNOW traded down $9.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.48. The stock had a trading volume of 72,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,367,195. The firm has a market cap of $48.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.14 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $175.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.71. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.26 and a 52 week high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.16). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 41.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $497.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.03 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.43.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

See Also

