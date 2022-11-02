Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Purchased by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $81.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.36.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 0.5 %

PEG opened at $56.33 on Wednesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $75.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.42, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.12.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

