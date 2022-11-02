Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Public Service Enterprise Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.40-$3.50 EPS.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

NYSE:PEG opened at $56.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.62. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $75.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.74 and its 200 day moving average is $64.12.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on PEG shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group

About Public Service Enterprise Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.