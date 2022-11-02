PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Announces $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the textile maker on Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%.

PVH has decreased its dividend by an average of 37.0% annually over the last three years. PVH has a dividend payout ratio of 1.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect PVH to earn $8.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.8%.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH Price Performance

Shares of PVH traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.70. 755,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,470,651. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 3.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.03. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $43.49 and a fifty-two week high of $125.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PVH will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PVH. UBS Group reduced their target price on PVH from $132.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on PVH to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PVH from $83.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PVH in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on PVH from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PVH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of PVH by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PVH by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of PVH by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 8,081 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in PVH by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in PVH by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.