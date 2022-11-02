Pzena Investment Management LLC Buys 220,775 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,147,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,775 shares during the period. Equitable makes up approximately 2.6% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 5.81% of Equitable worth $577,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Equitable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Equitable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Equitable by 8,054.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Equitable by 1,608.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Equitable by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equitable news, insider Nick Lane sold 25,724 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $794,614.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,977,610.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $1,801,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,922,675.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 25,724 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $794,614.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,977,610.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 220,472 shares of company stock worth $6,639,565. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Equitable Price Performance

EQH has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Equitable from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Equitable from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Equitable from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.89.

Shares of EQH stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.90. The company had a trading volume of 71,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,521. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.95 and a 200 day moving average of $28.52. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.41. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.61 and a 1-year high of $37.13.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Further Reading

