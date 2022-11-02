Pzena Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,176,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,598,405 shares during the quarter. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA accounts for 1.5% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $328,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the first quarter worth approximately $315,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the first quarter worth approximately $390,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 10.7% during the first quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 52,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 5,045 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 18.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 5.1% during the first quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 198,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,693,000 after buying an additional 9,695 shares during the period. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FMS. DZ Bank cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €40.00 ($40.82) to €36.00 ($36.73) in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €23.00 ($23.47) to €17.10 ($17.45) in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.46.

FMS traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.15. The company had a trading volume of 53,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,671. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.10 and a 200-day moving average of $22.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $35.71.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

