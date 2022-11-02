Pzena Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 58.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,065,126 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,866,728 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.30% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $111,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 11.1% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 289,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 316,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,997,000 after acquiring an additional 27,250 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 485,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,943,000 after acquiring an additional 30,200 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AXTA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.68.

Shares of AXTA stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.33. 24,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,442,706. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $20.66 and a 12 month high of $34.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.35.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

