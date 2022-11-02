Pzena Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,743,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 78,264 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 1.87% of American Equity Investment Life worth $63,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the second quarter valued at $385,000. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,792,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 10.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Equity Investment Life

In other American Equity Investment Life news, EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Equity Investment Life Stock Performance

American Equity Investment Life stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.99. 5,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,500. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $44.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.72 and its 200-day moving average is $38.14.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.19. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 61.05%. The company had revenue of $121.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. American Equity Investment Life’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AEL shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI lowered American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Equity Investment Life presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.20.

American Equity Investment Life Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

