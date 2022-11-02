Pzena Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,378,126 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 57,769 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Oracle worth $166,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 25,924,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,144,760,000 after purchasing an additional 204,315 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,758,831 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,386,458,000 after purchasing an additional 757,743 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $953,393,000 after purchasing an additional 117,443 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Oracle by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,326,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $854,314,000 after purchasing an additional 574,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Oracle by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,104,188 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $587,729,000 after purchasing an additional 736,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Oracle from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Oracle from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.58.

ORCL stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,390,962. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.91.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.95%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

