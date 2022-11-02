Pzena Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,078,363 GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,078,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,987,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 2.53% of GMS as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 37.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 11,780 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of GMS during the first quarter worth $1,090,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 7.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in GMS in the first quarter valued at about $1,001,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in GMS by 5.3% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 390,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,426,000 after acquiring an additional 19,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at GMS

In other news, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 6,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $247,078.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,620.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 205,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.19 per share, with a total value of $8,238,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,336,573 shares in the company, valued at $254,666,868.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 6,324 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $247,078.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,620.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GMS Stock Down 2.1 %

GMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on GMS to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial cut GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on GMS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.83.

Shares of NYSE GMS traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.74. 1,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,580. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.97. GMS Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.10 and a twelve month high of $61.79.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 6.09%. GMS’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GMS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Further Reading

