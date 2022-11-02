Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 10,373,746 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Pzena Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 84.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,839,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,373,746 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $53,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.5% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 36.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 17.4% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 7.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BKR shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.73.

Shares of BKR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,824,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.17. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently -156.52%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

