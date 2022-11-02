Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 13,075 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Pzena Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,061,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,075 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $87,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 14.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,255,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,137,000 after buying an additional 285,748 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 194.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,514,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,369,000 after buying an additional 999,459 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,404,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,648,000 after purchasing an additional 282,821 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 990,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,859,000 after purchasing an additional 121,814 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 711,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,143,000 after purchasing an additional 27,219 shares during the period.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on SPB. UBS Group cut their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James began coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Spectrum Brands from $120.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Spectrum Brands to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

Spectrum Brands Stock Down 4.2 %

SPB stock traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,675. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.45. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.93 and a 12 month high of $107.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.57 and its 200-day moving average is $69.16.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $818.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.88 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 3.80%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.88%.

Spectrum Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.