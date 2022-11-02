Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 419,140 Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB)

Pzena Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,578,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 419,140 shares during the quarter. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies makes up approximately 3.5% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies worth $786,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 637,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,322,000 after buying an additional 21,810 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 282,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2,233.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 245,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,589,000 after purchasing an additional 234,764 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 187,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 165,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,201,051,000 after purchasing an additional 21,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Trading Down 1.7 %

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.18. 17,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,070. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.47. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.26 and a fifty-two week high of $100.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.39.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.54%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

